Written by Namrata Ganguly August 30, 2023 | 05:15 pm 2 min read

IMDb-rated best Hollywood action movies of all time

Who doesn't love the adrenaline kick that they get from watching their iconic heroes take down the bad guys in some intense showdowns and terrifying fight sequences? And with explosive visuals, action films are one of the most-watched and most-loved genres in Hollywood cinema. Check out these high-rated best action-packed entertainers with the most goosebumps-inducing explosive stunts of all time!

'The Dark Knight' (IMDb: 9/10)

The Dark Knight, the 2008 DC movie which is the second installment in The Dark Knight Trilogy, is directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars Christian Bale as Batman and late actor Heath Ledger as Joker. Batman accepts one of the biggest challenges he has ever faced to fight injustice as Joker causes mayhem and confusion in Gotham City.

'TLOTR: The Return of the King' (9/10)

With a rating of 9/10 on IMDb, the 2003 epic fantasy drama film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the final installment in The Lord of the Rings trilogy based on JRR Tolkien's novel. With as many as 11 Oscars, the film tied with Titanic and Ben-Hur as the film with the most Academy Award wins ever.

'Inception' (8.8/10)

On the list is yet another Nolan film Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. It follows a professional thief who infiltrates the subconscious of his targets to steal various data utilizing a dream-sharing technology. However, his next project and his team are in danger of failing due to his traumatic past. The 2010 sci-fi action film won four Oscars.

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (8.8/10)

The 1966 Italian film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly directed by Sergio Leone stands as a timeless Spaghetti Western (subgenre of Western films made by Italian filmmakers during the 1960-70s) masterpiece. Set during the American Civil War, it follows three gunslingers—Clint Eastwood as "the Good," Lee Van Cleef as "the Bad," and Eli Wallach as the "Ugly"—on a quest for buried gold.

'The Matrix' (8.7/10)

The 1999 Keanu Reeves starrer sci-fi action film The Matrix takes you to a dystopian future where reality is an illusion created by machines to enslave humanity. Reeves plays Neo, a computer hacker who discovers the truth and joins a rebellion led by Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne). The film won four Oscars and also became one of the highest-grossing Warner Bros. films.

