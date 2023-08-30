#TheGreatIndianFamily: Vicky Kaushal steals show in 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja'

Entertainment

#TheGreatIndianFamily: Vicky Kaushal steals show in 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 04:33 pm 1 min read

'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' is out 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' music video is out

Vicky Kaushal is a major breakout star in Bollywood. His recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke performed decently at the box office. Now, the actor is ready for the release of his upcoming family comedy-drama titled The Great Indian Family. The makers have released the first song titled Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja and we can see Kaushal donning the role of singing sensation Bhajan Kumar. Kaushal's character showcases impressive dancing skills, too.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

The movie is slated to release on September 22. The track has been composed by Pritam and crooned by Nakash Aziz. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Vijay A Ganguly served as the choreographer. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it's produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline