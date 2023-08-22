Subhash Ghai to rerelease 'Khalnayak'; sequel is in works

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 02:50 pm 2 min read

'Khalnayak' sequel is happening!

Subhash Ghai, the acclaimed director of the cult classic film Khalnayak, has announced its re-release on September 4 on the occasion of its 30th anniversary. The 1993 film, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, continues to be a fan favorite. Ghai also shared that a sequel of the same is also in the pipeline and the makers are working on it.

Ghai's take on the upcoming sequel

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the veteran director said, "We have a story lab, they keep working on the story, and I am heading that department. People love nostalgia, and Ballu Balram of Khalnayak may appear on the screen in a big way." The Taal director also said that after Gadar 2's enormous success, many of his fans requested the Khalnayak sequel.

The cast to see a new addition

Ghai also dropped an exclusive update about the much-anticipated sequel. He revealed the second installment will feature Dutt and a new superstar. Back in June, Dutt took to Instagram and penned an emotional note on the 30th anniversary of Khalnayak. He expressed his gratitude for being part of such an iconic project and thanked fans for their unwavering love and support, which has solidified Khalnayak's status as a cult classic.

