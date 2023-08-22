Top 5 must-watch Hollywood movies for dog lovers

Irrespective of whether you're a dog lover or not, everyone loves to watch the cute wagging tails, wet noses, and bundles of joy take their rightful place on the screens. From heart-warming tales of loyalty and friendship to exciting adventures that celebrate the canine spirit, these Hollywood films have captured the essence of "a dog is a man's best friend" to its truest form.

'Marley & Me' (2008)

Starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston as the owners of a golden retriever named Marley (after Bob Marley), the 2008 comedy-drama film Marley & Me is one of the most heartwarming and popular dog movies. Through marriage, career changes, and parenthood, Marley plays the central character teaching the newlywed couple valuable lessons about love, family, and the true essence of companionship.

'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009)

Based on a true story set in 1985 Japan about a professor and his devoted dog, the iconic film Hachi: A Dog's Tale is a remake of Kaneto Shindo's 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari. It follows an abandoned dog who waited for his owner to return for 10 years even after he died. Be ready to shed a bucket full of tears!

'A Dog's Purpose' (2017)

The 2017 family comedy-drama adventure film A Dog's Purpose is based on the 2010 novel of the same name by W Bruce Cameron. It follows the soulful journey of a dog named Bailey as he reincarnates into multiple canine lives, each with a distinct purpose and connection to different owners dealing with the themes of loyalty, grief, and dysfunctional family.

'A Dog's Journey' (2019)

A sequel to the 2017 film A Dog's Purpose, in A Dog's Journey, Bailey continues his soulful journey through various dog lives, now committed to protecting his original owner's granddaughter, CJ. In this tale of love and friendship, Bailey showcases the deep connection between humans and their four-legged friends across generations through CJ's ups and downs in life.

'Clifford the Big Red Dog' (2021)

The 2021 fantasy comedy-drama film Clifford the Big Red Dog is based on the children's book series of the same name by Norman Bridwell. As a young girl's wish turns her small puppy, Clifford, into a gigantic red dog, their ordinary life transforms into an extraordinary adventure. In their attempt to protect the enormous pet, they discover the importance and happiness of accepting differences.

