5 most impressive records set by Rihanna

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 22, 2023 | 01:49 pm 2 min read

Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, rose to fame in 2005 and has been unstoppable since then. From chart-topping hits that redefined pop to her influence on fashion and beauty and humanitarian efforts, Rihanna continues to set the standard for innovation and creativity higher and higher. In her 18 years of career, the global icon has been setting and breaking records one album at a time.

Rihanna's Spotify record

Rihanna has recently become the first female musical artist ever to have 10 songs reach one billion streams on Spotify. The record is even more special as Rihanna has not released any new studio album in the past seven and a half years since ANTI in January 2016. "Bag Gal billi... wit no new album... lemme talk my s***," wrote Rihanna announcing the same.

Rihanna is the richest female musician

Rihanna is one of the world's few self-made women billionaires. Making her the richest female musician, Rihanna has a net worth of $1.4B. This also makes her the second richest female entertainer after Oprah, who is worth $2.5B. Her makeup line Fenty, which debuted in 2017 offering foundations in a wide range of skin tones, contributes to her wealth as well.

Rihanna has the most MTV VMA nominations for 'Best Collaboration'

Rihanna has once again made it to the Guinness World Records with the most MTV nominations for Best Collaboration in 2018 with six collaborations. Rihanna's nominations include All of the Lights (Kanye West and Kid Cudi), The Monster (Eminem), This is What You Came For (Calvin Harris), Work (Drake), Wild Thoughts (DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller), and Lemon (N.E.R.D).

'ANTI' made Guinness World Record

As per the Guinness World Records, Rihanna's 2016 album ANTI, her eighth studio album, is the most streamed album by a female artist on Spotify. The album, which sold 11 million units, was streamed 1.6 billion times on Spotify in 2016 and the album's most popular tracks were Work (ft. Drake), Needed Me, and Love on the Brain.

Rihanna's 100 million RIAA single certifications

After claiming 48 million new RIAA Digital Single Certifications in July 2015, Rihanna became the first and the only artist to cross RIAA's 100 million cumulative singles award record. "We've given awards to artists for nearly 60 years, but it's rare that we have the opportunity to recognize a milestone like the one Rihanna has reached," read RIAA's statement.

