How was Spanish singer Miguel Bosé assaulted at home

Entertainment

How was Spanish singer Miguel Bosé assaulted at home

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 22, 2023 | 01:43 pm 3 min read

Spanish pop star Miguel Bosé shares his harrowing experience of being robbed by 10 armed men

In a shocking turn of events, Spanish singer Miguel Bosé has shared his ordeal of being allegedly robbed by 10 armed men who forcibly entered his home in Mexico on Friday. The incident involved not only the singer but also his two children, all of whom were held captive. The assailants reportedly seized valuables. Although the Mexico City Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation, neither Bosé nor his legal representative has filed a formal complaint. Here's what happened.

Robbery seemed 'very studied and militaristic,' claimed Bosé

Taking to Instagram, Bosé candidly shared the distressing encounter, disclosing that "the assailants tied my children and my house help for more than two hours." He assured his admirers that he and his children are safe. However, he also revealed that the robbers conducted a thorough ransacking of the premises, "taking away all the valuables in the act." In the singer's opinion, this robbery seemed "very studied and militaristic."

Bosé plans to stay in Mexico, despite the harrowing experience

In his lengthy post—originally in Spanish—Bosé further requested his fans to listen to his side of the story and advised them to disregard any circulating rumors. Further, he made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving Mexico, the country he has called home since his departure from Panama in 2018. The 67-year-old singer said, "I am very sorry to disappoint you, here I am and here I will stay." His revelations sparked a wave of supportive messages.

Here's his Instagram post, recounting the incident

Instagram post A post shared by miguelbose on August 22, 2023 at 11:58 am IST

Here's everything about Spanish singer, Bosé

Hailing from Panama, the son of renowned Italian actor Lucia Bosé entered the world of entertainment as an actor in 1971. However, confronted with limited projects, Bosé redirected his journey toward music in 1975. This transition was facilitated with the assistance of Camilo Sesto, resulting in the recording of his debut single. The following years witnessed a meteoric rise for the singer, and between 1997 and 1982, he emerged as a renowned teen idol across Southern Europe and Latin America.

Earlier, an Indian man was fatally shot in Mexico City

It is noteworthy that over the last weekend, Mexico City witnessed two separate incidents of violence involving foreigners. In one instance, assailants riding a motorcycle fatally shot an individual hailing from India on a highway. Media reports suggested that the motive behind the attack was an attempt to steal the $10,000 that he had exchanged at a currency exchange located within the Mexico City international airport.

Share this timeline