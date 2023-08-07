Zakir Khan to perform at Royal Albert Hall; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 03:52 pm 1 min read

Zakir Khan is literally going to places! The Indian comedian is not only one of the most known faces in India but also a global name. He is known for his humility and power of storytelling. In a new update, the comic is set to debut at the Royal Albert Hall, London on October 8, 2023, with his show Zakir Khan Live.

With this feat, he has become the first Indian comedian to perform at the prestigious venue. Khan spoke about this development and said, "This is a blessing for creative talents like myself who have always envisioned taking India to the world in a truly state of the art fashion. I am truly grateful and elated with this opportunity."

Khan has an impressive slate of live shows as a part of his world tour. He is set to perform at the famed Madison Square Garden in 2024. He will also perform at the noted Sydney Opera and Palais Theatre this year. Over the years, Khan has produced stellar work including stand-up specials like Haq Se Single and Tathastu streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

