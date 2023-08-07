Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies; looking at their love story

Written by Isha Sharma August 07, 2023 | 03:49 pm 2 min read

Looking at Vijay Raghavendra and Spandana's love story

In a piece of distressing news, Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana (reportedly 44) passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bangkok, media outlets reported on Monday.﻿ They got hitched in 2007 and have a son, Shaurya. The news of her demise comes just days before they were about to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary. We look at her life and their love story.

Spandana came from a prominent family

Per India TV, Spandana was the daughter of Bengaluru ACP BK Shivaram. She studied at Stella Maris College, Bengaluru and MES College, Kerala. While she was known majorly for being Raghavendra's wife, she was also a producer, actor, and dancer, and bankrolled some of her husband's movies. She was Rakshith Shivaram's sister, who contested in the Karnataka Assembly Elections from the Congress party.

They had been married for several years

Per News9live, the couple first met each other at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet at Malleswaram in 2003. Gradually, their friendship turned into love, and they got married on August 26, 2007. They reportedly welcomed their son Shaurya in 2010. As is the case with many star wives, she regularly received media attention and also accompanied her husband to high-profile events.

Raghavendra regularly professed love for her on Instagram

Raghavendra, who has a public Instagram profile with 356K followers, regularly posted photos with his late wife. On June 28, on the occasion of her birthday, he posted a family photo and captioned it, "Happy birthday dear. Keep smiling...Be the smile of our lives." In another photo, he wrote, "Even though nothing matters in the large cosmos...love makes everything matter."

Meanwhile, take a look at Raghavendra's career

Raghavendra has been in the industry for a long time and is National Film Awardee. He has worked in movies such as Ninagagi and Kallarali Hoovagi. He is fondly called "Chinnari Mutha" (Mutha, the golden boy; a film he starred in as a child artist) by his fans. Spandana was seen in his film Apoorva (2016) in a guest appearance.

