Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda (64) dies in Ludhiana

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 26, 2023 | 12:04 pm 2 min read

Surinder Shinda was born in Ludhiana's Choti Ayali village as Surinder Pal Dhammi

Popular singer Surinder Shinda passed away on Wednesday morning, said media reports. The Punjabi singer's death was confirmed by the local hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Per reports, the late singer, best known for songs such as Jatt Jeona Morh, had been on the ventilator for the past few days. Shinda was 64 years old at the time of his passing.

Shinda was hospitalized for the past 20 days

According to media reports, the singer wasn't keeping well for a while. He had been in the hospital for the past 20 days. He was put on a ventilator before he passed away. As per a DNA report, Shinda had undergone a minor surgery, a few months back. He suffered an infection post-surgery which eventually led to difficulties in breathing.

Punjab CM paid tribute to the late singer

Several fans and celebrities paid tribute to the late singer upon his demise. Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann also condoled his death through a post on Twitter. "Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death...the loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever...Although Shinda Ji is no longer physically, his voice will always resonate...," he wrote in Punjabi.

Former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled his death

A look at Shinda's prolific career in Punjabi music

Shinda was one of the most prominent singers in the Punjabi music industry. He gained popularity for many songs, including Jatt Jeona Morh, Putt Jattan De, and Truck Billiya. Apart from being a renowned singer, Shinda had also tried his hands at acting. He appeared in some Punjabi films including Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da, among others.

Everything to know about Shinda

Born on May 20, 1959, in Choti Ayali village in Punjab's Ludhiana district, Surinder Shinda's real name was Surinder Pal Dhammi. He belonged to the Rangharia Sikh family. He is now survived by his son Maninder Shinda and was reportedly surrounded by his family members at the time of his passing. His death has left a void in the music industry.

