Why is Batman James Gunn's 'biggest issue' in DCU?
What's the story
James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has called Batman his "biggest issue" in the DC Universe.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he said he is working with the writer of an upcoming Batman film to get it right.
"Batman's my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally. And it's not — I'm not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he's incredibly important to DC."
Gunn's approach
'Batman needs a unique reason for existing'
Gunn stressed that Batman needs a unique reason for existing.
"Batman can't just be 'Oh, we're making a Batman movie because Batman's the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,' which he is."
"But because there's a need for him in the DCU and a need that he's not exactly the same as Matt's (Reeves) Batman."
"But yet he's not a campy Batman. I'm not interested in that. I'm not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really."
Pattinson's future
What about Robert Pattinson's Batman?
Gunn also addressed rumors about Robert Pattinson's Batman joining the DC Universe. He said, "I would never say zero [chance of Pattinson joining the DCU], because you just never know."
"But it's not likely. It's not likely at all."
However, he confirmed that The Batman Part II is in the works and asked people to be patient with director Matt Reeves.
Upcoming project
About 'The Brave and the Bold'
Gunn is also working on a separate Batman film called The Brave and the Bold.
Reportedly, Andy Muschietti will direct the movie, and it is still in development.
It will be based on Grant Morrison's run of Batman in the comics, focusing on the Dark Knight and his son, who he doesn't know exists yet.