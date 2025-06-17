What's the story

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has called Batman his "biggest issue" in the DC Universe.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he said he is working with the writer of an upcoming Batman film to get it right.

"Batman's my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally. And it's not — I'm not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he's incredibly important to DC."