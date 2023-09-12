5 Hollywood romances trapped in love triangles

Entertainment

5 Hollywood romances trapped in love triangles

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 12, 2023 | 06:16 pm 2 min read

Hollywood romantic films with love triangles

Whether it's the allure of forbidden love, the struggle between friendship and desire, or the clash of competing affections, love triangle tropes in Hollywood movies have consistently proved to be a whirlwind of emotions. We all love drama, romance, excitement, and intrigue woven together and delivered by some of the finest-looking actors on screen, right? So here's an intricately curated watchlist for you.

'Casablanca' (1942)

Michael Curtiz's 1942 romantic drama film Casablanca starring Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, and Humphrey Bogart is one of Hollywood's timeless classics. Set during World War II, the film follows Rick Blaine (Bogart), a mysterious nightclub owner who finds himself torn between whether to help Victor Laszlo (Henreid), the husband of his former lover, Ilsa Lund (Bergman), and her escape the Nazis.

'Love Actually' (2003)

Directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually is a Christmas romantic film. The love triangle features Juliet (Keira Knightley), Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Mark (Andrew Lincoln). While the film makes you believe that Mark dislikes his best friend Peter's wife Juliet, it is later revealed that he pretended to hide his love for Juliet. And, he reveals it in one of the most romantic ways.

'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' (2008)

The love triangle trope has been taken to a different level altogether in Woody Allen's 2008 rom-com film Vicky Cristina Barcelona starring Scarlette Johansson, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, and Rebecca Hall. In a sultry and complex love triangle/square, Vicky (Hall) and Cristina (Johansson) find themselves entangled with the passionate artist Juan Antonio (Bardem) with a knife-wielding ex-wife (Cruz) and spend the weekend together.

'The Twilight Saga' (2008-2012)

In this fantasy film series, The Twilight Saga, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) becomes the focal point of a love triangle between the brooding vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and her best friend, the ruggedly charming werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner). It's the typical love triangle trope where Swan is torn between choosing her romantic love and her platonic love for her best friend.

'Leap Year' (2010)

The 2010 rom-com film Leap Year follows Anna Brady (Amy Adams) who embarks on a journey to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Year day, February 29, when it is believed in Ireland to be customary for women to make marriage proposals to men. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she encounters Declan (Matthew Goode), an Irish innkeeper, on her way.

Share this timeline