Written by Namrata Ganguly September 06, 2023 | 06:53 pm 2 min read

One of the fondest memories that many kids have is the fun and haunted movie nights with their cousins. And it's also one of the rituals many follow even after growing up. With some of the most spine-chilling horror shows that will give you goosebumps through and through, the OTT platforms have a plethora of shows for all the horror enthusiasts out there.

'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

From the Academy Award-winning director and creator Guillermo del Toro, the show is a curation of "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror." Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities features eight "sophisticated and sinister" tales with two of del Toro's original tales that are "magical and macabre, gothic and grotesque, and classically creepy," as per the streaming giant.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Set in 1980s England, the show follows two orphaned siblings who live at Bly Manor with a young American nanny, estate's chef, groundskeeper, and housekeeper after the terrible death of an au pair. But, "death is not necessarily the end at Bly Manor. This frightening gothic romance is hiding decades' worth of dark secrets of loss and love," reads the Netflix synopsis.

'The Outsider' (2020)

Based on Stephen King's 2018 novel, The Outsider, adapted by Richard Price, is a psychological thriller horror crime drama series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The show follows an unorthodox detective and experienced cop who are forced to reevaluate their entire worldview when an ominous supernatural force enters an apparently uncomplicated probe into the horrific murder of a little kid.

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House, a contemporary adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic novel, narrates the story of five siblings who grew up in one of America's most iconic haunted houses. After their younger sister's suicide, as they reunite as adults, they face the ghosts of their pasts, some in their memories and some lurking in the shadows of the Hill House, as per Netflix.

'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Redefining the post-apocalyptic genre on television, The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors during the zombie apocalypse. The franchise is based on a series of comic books of the same name written by Tony Moore, Robert Kirkman, and Charlie Adlard. "Sometimes the interpersonal conflicts present such danger that some grow willing to do anything to survive," as described by AMC.

