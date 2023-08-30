Will Smith's best sci-fi films, other than 'I Am Legend'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023 | 05:28 pm 2 min read

Will Smith has featured in multiple sci-fi films including the 'Men In Black' franchise

Will Smith began his journey as an actor with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He became a superstar with films such as After Earth and Concussion. Though Smith has shown his versatility, he's one star who holds command over sci-fi films. As he's gearing up for I Am Legend 2, we take a look at his other superhit films from the same genre.

'Independence Day'

Director Roland Emmerich's 1996 movie Independence Day is another brilliant sci-fi film that stars Smith in the lead role along with Bill Pullman, Mary McDonnell, Jeff Goldblum, Margaret Colin, and Judd Hirsch, among others. It revolved around an attack by the extraterrestrial race on Earth, following which a counterattack takes place on the US's Independence Day, i.e., July 4.

'Men In Black'

The most successful film franchise of Smith's career is the Men In Black series, which was first released in 1997. Starring Tommy Lee Jones and him as Agent K and Agent J, respectively, it had three more installments which were released in 2002, 2012, and 2019. The original film, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, revolved around criminal activities on Earth carried out by extraterrestrial lifeforms.

'I, Robot'

Alex Proyas's 2004 directorial I, Robot featured Smith along with Bruce Greenwood, Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk, James Cromwell, and Chi McBride. The film's premise was set in the future of a dystopian world where robots have filled public service positions. Smith played an investigative officer who is probing an alleged suicide which he believes is a murder by a human-like robot.

'Hancock'

The 2008 movie Hancock is another hilarious watch that stars Smith in the titular role. Directed by Peter Berg, it also features Jason Bateman and Charlize Theron. Before its release, the film was twice given an 'R' rating (which means 'A' rating in India), following which multiple changes were made. It was finally released in July 2008 and was loved, especially for its humor.

