Best Hollywood comedy shows to watch on OTT

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 25, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

If you are looking for a lighthearted escape or a bellyaching laugh after an exhausting and daunting day at work, look no further because we've got you! From witty one-liners to rib-tickling humor; from a detective making suspects sing, I Want It That Way to a home-working woman realizing her stand-up dreams, here's your perfect dose of comedic relief.

'The Office' (2005- 2013)

You can watch the Dunder Mifflin employees sail through the hilariously mundane world of office politics in the hit American sitcom The Office. Touted to be a cultural phenomenon and one of the most popular comedies in history, it draws audiences into its hilarious yet heartfelt exploration of office life. The mockumentary show is available to stream on Netflix.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Starring Andre Braugher and Andy Samberg, the Netflix comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine revolves around seven detectives working at the New York City Police Department (NYPD). The series unfolds as the detectives try to adjust to life under their new commanding officer Captain Raymond Holt (Braugher). Samberg's impeccable comedic timing, infectious energy, and effortless balance of slapstick humor make it a treat to watch.

'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Created by Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, the Netflix sitcom Schitt's Creek follows the rich Rose family as they start a new life after losing all their fortune. With a record number of Emmy nominations and Primetime Emmy Awards (nine wins), the series received critical acclaim for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ people, writing, humor, and performance of the actors.

'Kim's Convenience' (2016-2021)

Based on Ins Choi's 2011 play of the same name, Netflix's Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience revolves around an Asian family who runs a convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. The parents, portrayed by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon, run the store and their daughter, played by Andrea Bang, helps them. They also have an estranged son played by Simu Liu.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-2023)

Created by Gilmore Girls's Amy Sherman-Palladinostars, the Amazon Prime Video period comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan in the titular character. Set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Miriam "Midge" Maisel is a housewife based in New York who realizes she has a gift for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in this profession.

