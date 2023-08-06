OTT: Aparna Balamurali-Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Padmini's Netflix release date out

Entertainment

OTT: Aparna Balamurali-Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Padmini's Netflix release date out

Written by Isha Sharma August 06, 2023 | 08:32 pm 2 min read

Watch 'Padmini' on Netflix on August 11

After completing its theatrical run, Aparna Balamurali, Kunchacko Boban, and Madonna Sebastian starrer Malayalam comedy-drama Padmini is now heading toward its digital premiere. It will arrive on Netflix on Friday (August 11), announced the OTT giant on Sunday. The film directed by Senna Hegde (0-41*, Katheyondu Shuruvagide) was released in the theaters on July 14 this year to generally positive reviews from critics.

Why does this story matter?

Netflix is a treasure trove of content from all over the country and focuses heavily on regional cinema. Currently, some of the most notable Malayalam films streaming on the platform are Uyare, Thallumaala, Varane Avashyamund, Attention Please, Iratta, Dear Friend, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Angamaly Diaries, Njan Prakashan, Kilometers and Kilometers, and Minnal Murali. Padmini will now join this illustrious list.

This is what film is about

IMDb describes the plot as follows, "A part-time poet and a full-time college teacher Rameshan's life take a standstill when an extremely embarrassing situation makes him the target of all jokes." In the film, Rameshan is portrayed by Boban, who is known for films such as How Old Are You?, 2018, and Take Off. Currently, the comedy-drama holds a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb.

Cast, crew: Artists who brought film to life

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the project also stars Vincy Aloshious (Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham), Malavika Menon (CBI 5: The Brain), Sajin Cherukayil (Super Sharanya), and Ganapathi S Poduval (Black Butterfly). It has been penned by Deepu Pradeep (Kunjiramayanam) and produced by Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna under Little Big Films. The cinematography is by Sreeraj Raveendran, known for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam.

Here is what reviewers think about 'Padmini'

Padmini owes a large part of its popularity to the positive reviews penned by critics. The Indian Express wrote in its review, "Padmini skillfully immerses the audience into its narrative, even before introducing the characters. Padmini consistently delivers plenty of laughter-inducing moments in a manner that reflects Senna Hegde's naturalistic style." OnManorama stated, "It turns entertaining with each scene complementing the other."

Poll What do you prefer?

Watching movies in theaters 0% Watching movies on OTT. Nothing beats the comfort of my home. 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline