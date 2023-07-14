'College Romance 4' review: Warm yet average series finale

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 14, 2023

'College Romance' is available to watch on SonyLIV

Following the success of the first three seasons, the gang of College Romance returned for its fourth and final season on Friday. Starring an ensemble cast, including Fukrey actor Manjot Singh, the fourth season of the series is heartwarming but is not as good as you'd expect. With its share of highs and lows, it comes off as an average watch. Read our review.

New journey of confusion, love, friendship

The series picks up from where it left off in the third season: Deepika (Shreya Mehta) is confused about how she feels about Harry (Eklavey Kashyap) and Raavie (Janhvi Rawat) after their kiss. Bagga-Naira and Karan-DP are still in love but confused. Whether it's their future or love lives, confusion and drama take center stage here as the characters continue to support each other.

Relatability in writing is key factor

With each season, the makers have ensured to treat their viewers with relatable moments. The friendship that the characters share, the uncertainty of what life's going to throw at you next, applying for jobs, and most importantly, the emotional rollercoaster ride everyone has gone through on their college farewell have translated very well on the screen and come off as authentic.

Series strength lies in actors

College Romance features Singh, Mehta, Kashyap, Rawat, Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, and Nupur Nagpal in the lead. Throughout the four seasons, each character has grown in their respective journeys, and so have the actors in terms of portraying them. Their performances are strong and will warm up your heart for sure. They are as natural with their performances as they can be.

It lacks one-liners

One of the beauties of the show's past seasons was the witty one-liners. Yes, there are some one-liners in this season, too, but they barely leave an impact and aren't hilarious enough compared to the previous seasons. Overall, the series lacked in providing a wholesome entertainment factor, which could have been delivered by adding more humor to the script.

Not the 'farewell' you'd expect

With season four, College Romance has come to an end. There was a lot of excitement around its finale season, which premiered on SonyLIV on Friday, but overall, it has failed to meet expectations. The subplots aren't developed to their full potential and feel rushed, too. The writing could have been more crisp as well. Verdict: 2.5 stars out of 5.

