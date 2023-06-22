Entertainment

OTT: Where to watch Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 22, 2023 | 11:08 am 1 min read

'No Hard Feelings' OTT details are out

Hollywood teenage sex comedies have a fan base of their own. From the likes of the American Pie franchise to Road Trip, the fandom is quite large. And, a new entry, Jennifer Lawrence starrer No Hard Feelings is releasing in theaters on Friday, June 23. If you are excited to see her and wondering about its OTT release, we have got you covered.

OTT platform and cast of the film

Sony Pictures is one of the distributors of the film and reportedly, the Gene Stupnitsky directorial is set to arrive on the OTT giant Netflix after four months—tentatively in October. If the deal does not materialize, it has chances of streaming on Disney+ too. The quirky comedy's cast includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, and Mathew Broderick, among others.

