Everything to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'FUBAR'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 01, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Netflix's latest series 'FUBAR' was released on May 25

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action with a new series titled FUBAR. The action-comedy is based on a father-daughter duo who finds out that they are both secret agents of the CIA. What follows next is their hilarious antics as the duo converts their secret missions into a funny family drama. Meanwhile, here's everything to know about the series.

Schwarzenegger has been on an acting hiatus since 2019. He was last seen in filmmaker Tim Miller's movie Terminator: Dark Fate which also featured Linda Hamilton.

FUBAR marks Schwarzenegger's return to acting. It is also his first project since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, FUBAR is created by Nick Santora. It premiered on Netflix last month, on May 25.

A hilarious action-packed family drama

Schwarzenegger plays Luke, a CIA operative and a father. He is recruited for his last assignment where he is asked to rescue a missing agent. It is only during his assignment that Luke finds out that the disappeared agent is none other than his very own daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro). The two indulge in some hilarious family drama packed with high-octane action sequences.

Meet the cast of 'FUBAR'

FUBAR stars Schwarzenegger and Barbaro as Luke and Emma. Apart from them, the cast also includes Milan Carter, Aparna Brielle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, Fortune Feimster, Fabiana Udenio, Gabriel Luna, and Travis Van Winkle. The highlight of the series, however, remains Schwarzenegger who may have turned 75 but still has the same swag when it comes to action and acting.

'FUBAR' triumphed over 'Queen Charlotte'; became Netflix's No. 1 show

The show marks the web series debut of Schwarzenegger. With just days after its release, the reception of the series has been such that it has successfully dethroned Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to grab the first spot among Netflix's best English shows. FUBAR has already recorded a stellar 88.94M hours of viewership, pushing down Queen Charlotte to the third spot.