Entertainment

'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's team meets with a road accident

'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's team meets with a road accident

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 31, 2023, 06:28 pm 2 min read

'Pushpa 2's film crew's bus collided with another bus; two individuals sustained injuries

Amidst the heightened anticipation surrounding Allu Arjun's upcoming Pushpa 2, a shocking incident occurred when a bus carrying the film artists met with an accident on Wednesday, reportedly. The artists were returning to Telangana from neighboring Andhra Pradesh after a shooting session when the bus met with an accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district, per reports. The unfortunate accident resulted in two individuals sustaining injuries.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, the incident occurred when the bus carrying the crew of Pushpa 2 collided with a stationary RTC bus near Narketpally on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. The accident transpired as the RTC bus driver halted the vehicle by the roadside due to some technical issues. The driver of the bus carrying the crew failed to notice the RTC bus and rammed into it.

The collision left two individuals injured

Reports suggest that the collision, which resulted in a moment of chaos, left two individuals injured, while other team members sustained minor injuries. The injured team members were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and more details about the accident are still awaited. Meanwhile, the makers of the highly-anticipated film have not issued any official statement regarding the mishap as of now.

Tollywood film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sets caught fire recently

It appears that Tollywood is currently facing a challenging phase. On Sunday, a massive fire broke out on the sets of Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the incident. Per reports, the fire has damaged a substantial portion of the set, leading to a huge loss for AM Rathnam's Mega Surya Production.

'Pushpa 2' is likely to release in Summer of 2024

Pushpa 2 has been generating immense excitement, as it is the highly-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed and commercially successful action-thriller Pushpa, released in 2021. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film features an ensemble cast including leading actor Arjun in the titular role and Rashmika Mandanna. According to recent updates by the makers, the film will be released in the Summer of 2024.