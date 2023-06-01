Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Korean variety shows; how they became popular

From history to evolution, know everything about South Korean variety shows

Netflix's Squid Game, which featured contestants immersed in enigmatic deathly mini-games, enthralled audiences globally. However, the game show format that underpins this sensation has a name—variety shows. And these variety shows, like Running Man, Return of Superman, and King of Mask Singer, have become one of the thriving facets of the Korean wave, extending beyond K-dramas and K-pop. Let's explore it in detail.

What exactly are variety shows?

As the name suggests, a variety show, also known as an entertainment show, is a type of reality show that incorporates a variety of different acts—music, comedy, magic, and dance. These shows are popular for their dynamic and unscripted formats—more specifically relying on specific formats and having the cast improv a funny situation. Variety shows may also include game segments and talk segments (interviews).

Tracing the history of variety shows in Korea

The origin dates back to the 1960s—when television broadcasting started in South Korea. At that time, Korean programs were heavily influenced by American shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show. In the late 1990s, Korean shows like g.o.d's Baby Diaries and Happy Sunday led the path. But gradually this format faded out, paving the way for a new wave in the early to mid 2010s.

Golden era and format evolution

The Korean variety shows transformed with the introduction of a competitive element. These shows incorporated missions and challenges for celebrity cast members, and one of the prime examples of this is the show X-Man, which aired from 2003 to 2007. Soon after this, variety shows started exploring new themes and shows like 1 Night 2 Days and Family Outing gained immense popularity.

'Infinite Challenge':The first real variety show in Korean TV history

Infinite Challenge (2005 to 2018) was widely recognized as the first true variety show in Korean television history due to its decade-long run. In 2013, it was featured in a four-part documentary on UK's TV Channel 4, The Greatest Shows on Earth. Its popularity extended to China too, as it became the first Korean show to be remade by CCTV—one of China's leading channels.

Korean variety shows and their global impact

Korean variety shows have played a pivotal role in popularizing Hallyu. A prime example of this is SBS's Running Man—which aired in 2010—and became a phenomenon, amassing dedicated fans in countries like China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Another program, King of Mask Singer (2015)—a musical game show—achieved remarkable success. To note, Fox adapted the show as The Masked Singer (2019).

These American reality shows are actually Korean remakes!

Many Korean shows have made their mark in the US. Among them is the 2016 Korean reality-travel show, Grandpas Over Flowers, which was adapted by NBC as Better Late Than Never, and featured four aging male celebrities embarking on backpacking trips around the world. Additionally, Project Dad, a remake of the Korean reality parenting show Return of Superman, premiered on Discovery Life in 2016.

Netflix planned to double Korean variety shows in 2023

The success of Korean variety shows can be attributed to their quirkiness, improv, and vibrant visuals. Notably, the rise of global streaming platforms has ignited a new era for Korean reality shows. Reportedly, Netflix announced its intention to double its output of unscripted Korean shows from four to eight in 2023. Whereas, Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled its inaugural Korean reality offering, Jinny's Kitchen.