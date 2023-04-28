Entertainment

Seungkwan's emotional note for Moonbin leaves netizens teary-eyed

Seungkwan's emotional note for Moonbin leaves netizens teary-eyed

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 28, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Moonbin was found dead at his Seoul apartment on April 19 (Picture Credit: Instagram @seungkwan)

Late K-pop star Moonbin's close bond with Seungkwan isn't hidden from the world. The two music sensations shared a thick connection. Now, a week after Moonbin's death on April 19, Seungkwan has penned an emotional note in his memory. The post, which has also been translated into English by fans, gives an insight into their friendship and has left their fans emotional.

Why does this story matter?

While Moonbin was a member of ASTRO, Seungkwan is a member of another popular South Korean band, SEVENTEEN. The two best friends were born in 1998, barely a few days apart from each other. While Seungkwan was born on January 16, Moonbin was born on January 26.

Earlier this year, Seungkwan sent a cake for Moonbin on his birthday and they celebrated it together.

'I so was honored to be your friend'

In a long Instagram post, Seungkwan penned his feelings for his late best friend. "You were the person who saw the world in a different way; it's difficult to find someone who fits in so nicely. You could walk for hours without stopping and always capture shots of beautiful sights," he wrote in the post, sharing a number of pictures of them together.

Read the English translation of his post here

Fans were left emotional after reading the post

Seungkwan's post didn't go unnoticed by his and Moonbin's fans. An English translation of his note was shared by one of the fans, after which several people commented on it. A Twitter user wrote: "Oh this made me shed a tear Seungkwan must be going through a lot, he lost his closest friend he must've been like family (sic)."

About Moonbin's sudden passing away

The 25-year-old K-pop star, also known as Moon Bin, was found dead at his residence in Seoul on April 19. ASTRO band's music label Fantagio confirmed the late artist's death through a post on social media. Confirming his death, Fantagio's statement read, "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky."