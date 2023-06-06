Entertainment

OTT: Rakul Preet Singh's 'I Love You' release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 06:13 pm 1 min read

'I Love You' release date out

JioCinema is the new OTT platform on the block and it's on a roll! From streaming the biggest sporting events to releasing back-to-back power-packed movies, the OTT platform is leaving no stone unturned to solidify its position. JioCinema announced that actor Rakul Preet Singh's I Love You is set for direct digital release and it will stream free from June 16, 2023.

Trailer release date, cast, and crew of the film

The OTT platform also revealed the trailer date; the clip is slated to release on Thursday, June 8. The film is helmed by Nikhil Mahajan and it also stars Pavail Gulati. The project is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, and Gaurav Bose. As per the first look, the story revolves around a love story that becomes an obsession over time.

