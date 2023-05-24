Entertainment

Rajkummar-Bhumi's 'Bheed' is streaming on OTT now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 02:05 pm 1 min read

Anubhav Sinha is considered to be one of the best socio-political filmmakers in India. The director is known for hard-hitting and raw storytelling. His recent directorial Bheed was a box office failure but has finally arrived on OTT for another shelf life. The film is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. It received rave reviews from critics.

Sinha's socio-political drama revolves around the migrant exodus of 2020 due to the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown. He drew a parallel with the 1947 Partition exodus. The movie is shot in monochrome and has an impeccable ensemble cast. It includes Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, among others. It went through several cuts from the censor board.

