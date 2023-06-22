Entertainment

Tenoch Huerta quits Netflix film following sexual assault allegations

Written by Isha Sharma June 22, 2023 | 10:32 am 2 min read

Actor Tenoch Huerta will not be seen in Netflix's upcoming movie following sexual assault accusations

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, known for projects such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Narcos: Mexico has decided to take back a step professionally and quit Netflix's upcoming film Fiesta en la Madriguera. It is slated to release next year. He has taken the decision in light of the sexual assault allegations leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend and musician María Elena Ríos.

Huerta doesn't want the cast, crew to be impacted

Part of Huerta's statement said, "Given the impact of the recent false statements by María Elena Ríos and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film Fiesta en la Madriguera." "I cannot allow her actions to harm not only me but also the work of dozens of talented and hard-working people involved in the project."

The allegations first surfaced a few days ago

Earlier this month, Rios accused Huerta on Twitter and said, "It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie like @TenochHuerta. Charming in appearance, he great hallmark of a narcissist plus a good helping of victimization." Read her follow-up tweet here.

Huerta accused his ex of 'misrepresenting' their interactions

While defending himself, the actor posted Instagram Stories and claimed that after their "consensual" relationship ended, "Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends." "A few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage."

Here's everything to know about 'Fiesta en la Madriguera'

Fiesta en la Madriguera will be directed by Manolo Caro. "[It] tells the story of Tochtli, a boy who likes hats, dictionaries, samurais, guillotines, and the French. Now, he wants a new animal for his private zoo: a Namibian pygmy hippo. His father, Yolcaut, is willing to satisfy his every whim, even if that whim is an endangered exotic animal," read the synopsis.

