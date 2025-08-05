'Who's running Rajya Sabha? You or Shah?' Kharge targets chairman 

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge , on Tuesday questioned whether Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh or Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in charge of the Upper House. "Even our previous leaders have maintained that disruptions are also a part of democracy. But I ask you today, who is running this House—you or Amit Shah?" Kharge said during Tuesday's Monsoon Session.

Tense exchange Kharge's remarks draw sharp reaction from treasury benches Kharge's remarks drew a sharp reaction from the treasury benches and prompted an immediate rebuttal from Harivansh, who has been presiding over the proceedings after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The confrontation came after the opposition raised concerns over the alleged deployment of security forces, including CISF personnel, inside the Rajya Sabha chamber last week.

Protest concerns Chair denied presence of CISF personnel inside house Earlier, Kharge had written to Harivansh expressing shock over what he described as CISF personnel being made to "run into the well of the House" during opposition protests. He reiterated that such actions violated democratic norms. However, the Chair denied the presence of CISF inside the House. "I want to clarify there were no CISF personnel. Only Marshals are allowed to enter," Harivansh said.

Accusations refuted Rijiju accuses Kharge of misleading people Coming to Harivansh's rescue, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Kharge of "misleading the people" and "presenting false facts" in Parliament. "I would like to ask one thing for clarification. Mallikarjun Kharge raised the question. He specifically said that military people would be brought in the House, CISF jawans were brought in and Delhi Police was brought in. This is clear in record that only the Marshal can enter the House. Only the Marshals were here that day," Rijiju said.

Parliamentary disruptions Monsoon Session has been marred by disruptions BJP President JP Nadda also reacted to Kharge's allegations, saying, "Regarding what the LoP (Kharge) said... there are different methods of disturbance. In a democracy, if you wield a stick and it hits me in the nose, your democracy ends where my nose starts. That you have to understand. That is not disturbance... it is anarchy!" The Monsoon Session has been marred by disruptions over multiple issues, including opposition protests against special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.