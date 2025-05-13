What's the story

Dr. Subbanna Ayyappan, a noted agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee, was found dead in the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram at Srirangapatna in Karnataka.

The 70-year-old scientist lived with his wife in Mysuru's Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area.

Mandya police said he had been missing from his house since May 7. His family filed a complaint at the Vidyaranapuram police station after he didn't return for three days.