'Hope India does not..': JD Vance's advice after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
United States Vice President, JD Vance, has asked Pakistan to work with India in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people on April 22.
The incident happened during Vance's official visit to India from April 21-24.
During an interview with Fox News, he expressed concern over possible regional conflicts, adding that the US has "obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan."
Official response
Vance's statement on the Pahalgam attack
Vance said, "Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict."
He added, "And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with."
Attack aftermath
Pahalgam attack details and Vance's condolences
The Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest civilian assaults in recent years, took place while Vance was visiting India.
The assailants had targeted tourists who had come to enjoy the scenic beauty of Kashmir Valley.
After the attack, Vance spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered US readiness to provide "all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism."
Diplomatic communication
India is a key US ally
President Donald Trump also condemned the attack, calling it "terror" and "unconscionable," while expressing support for India.
India is a key US ally as Washington tries to offset China's growing influence.
Though its importance declined after the 2021 US pullout from nearby Afghanistan, Pakistan nevertheless remains Washington's ally.
In the past few days, Washington has urged both India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions and arrive at a "responsible solution."