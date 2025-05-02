What's the story

United States Vice President, JD Vance, has asked Pakistan to work with India in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

The incident happened during Vance's official visit to India from April 21-24.

During an interview with Fox News, he expressed concern over possible regional conflicts, adding that the US has "obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan."