India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at UNSC meet

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 25, 2023, 02:45 pm 2 min read

India's permanent ambassador to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said she won't waste the UNSC's time by responding to Pakistan's mischievous remarks on Kashmir

India rebuked Pakistan for bringing up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday. India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Ruchira Kamboj, said she won't waste the council's time by responding to such "mischievous" remarks. Her remarks came after Pakistan urged the UNSC to take "bold" decisions regarding Kashmir and Palestine to ensure compliance with its resolutions.

Why does this story matter?

The dispute concerning Kashmir remains a pain point in the relations between India and Pakistan.

Both neighbors accuse each other of carrying out injustices on people in the corresponding parts of Kashmir under their rule, and there have been multiple instances of regional bickering spilling onto the global platform.

Meanwhile, India repeatedly warned Pakistan against raising the Kashmir issue, calling it an internal matter.

Council met for open debate on effective multilateralism

The council met for an open debate on "Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations," which was chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In his address, Pakistan's permanent UN representative, Munir Akram, cited the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as an example of Charter and Security Council violations.

Lack of understanding of decolonization: Ruchira Kamboj

In an indirect response, Kamboj said, "This august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonization." "Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past."

Need course correction regarding current multilateral system: Kamboj

Unworthy of response: Kamboj on Bilawal Bhutto's statement

Last month, Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari brought up the Kashmir issue at a UNSC discussion on women, peace, and security. Kamboj called Bhutto's remark "malicious and false propaganda" unworthy of any response. In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also slammed Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, saying that a country hosting Osama Bin Laden shouldn't "sermonize" before the UNSC.