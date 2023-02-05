World

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away aged 79

Former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) passed away following a prolonged illness at a UAE hospital on Sunday, Geo News reported. He was 79. The former Chief of Army Staff of the country had reportedly been undergoing treatment at an American hospital in Dubai, where he breathed his last. Local media reports said he has succumbed to a rare disease called amyloidosis.

He had been in hospital for 2 months

Musharraf had been hospitalized for a couple of months owing to a complication due to amyloidosis, said reports. To recall, in June last year, his family revealed via his official Twitter handle that the former Pakistani military ruler's condition was critical. They had also said Musharraf was battling a prolonged illness, and his organs failed beyond recovery.