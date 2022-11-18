India

Honey trapping: MEA driver passes confidential information to Pakistan, arrested

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 18, 2022, 09:26 pm 3 min read

A driver working with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been caught passing confidential and sensitive information to a Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent. Honey-trapped by the ISI agent, the driver has now been arrested by the Delhi Police, and an investigation has been set into motion. India TV reported the driver, identified as Srikrishan, was apprehended with the help of security agencies.

Context Why does this story matter?

The leakage of information from the External Affairs Ministry poses a great threat to the country on the diplomatic and foreign affairs front, as the ministry primarily deals with relations with foreign nations.

Moreover, the risk of soldiers and others leaking sensitive information to Pakistan is always high.

The "honey trapping" method to gain information about Indian security agencies has been an increasing concern.

Charges Sensitive information shared with Pakistani intelligence agency

The MEA driver was arrested on charges of sharing sensitive information with the ISI, considered Pakistan's premier intelligence agency. Besides other functions within Pakistan, the agency is in charge of gathering, processing, and analyzing different information from across the world that is deemed to be important to the country's national security. The ISI's undercover associates are spread over the world to accomplish the job.

Details What does honey trapping mean?

Honey trapping is a term used to describe the practice of involving a person in "romantic or sexual relationships" to gain access to any important information for political or personal gains. To carry out espionage more effectively, female agents are used in tricking such targets. Meanwhile, the internet has become a primary tool to honey-trap political rivals across the world.

Honey trapping Srikrishan's case is not an isolated one

A 2021 report by The Sunday Guardian says that the challenge of honey trapping is on the rise in India and that mostly army personnel are being targeted. In July this year, too, an army jawan posted in a sensitive unit in the border state of Rajasthan was arrested for passing sensitive military information to Pakistan. He was booked under the Official Secrets Act.

Measures Army personnel not allowed to use 89 apps

Following the rise in cases of honey trapping, the Indian government earlier asked army personnel to uninstall Facebook, Instagram, and 87 other applications, including 15 dating apps, from their mobile phones in a bid to deal with the challenge. The government has also been tracking social media profiles across different platforms involved in enticing soldiers. Hundreds of such profiles were identified in recent years.