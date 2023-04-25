India

Man kills lover's toddler by dipping him in boiling water

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 01:24 pm 1 min read

The incident reportedly occurred on April 6 (Representational image)

A man in Pune, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly killing his lover's one-and-a-half-year-old son by dipping him in a bucket full of hot water, reported ANI. The accused, Vikram Kolekar, had an affair with the toddler's mother, Kiran (20), and was enraged after she turned down his marriage proposal, the police said. The incident reportedly occurred on April 6.

Child succumbed to injuries after 15 days

According to the police, Kiran had gone out and left her son in the care of the culprit, during which he allegedly committed the horrific crime. The child suffered severe burn injuries and died 15 days later in the hospital. The police added that a woman witnessed the crime and briefed Kiran, following which she lodged a complaint against Kolekar.