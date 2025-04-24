Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Udhampur
What's the story
A soldier was killed in action in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday.
The firefight ensued when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dudu-Basantgarh area based on intel reports of terrorists' presence.
The White Knight Corps, an Army unit based in Jammu, confirmed the incident on X.
Operation details
Joint operation launched after specific intelligence
"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched today in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued," the White Knight Corps said on X.
The soldier was severely injured in the initial exchange of fire and died later.
They also confirmed that operations are still ongoing.
Previous incident
Recent terror attack in Anantnag district
The Udhampur encounter came two days after a deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The attack killed 26 people, including a Navy officer, an Air Force personnel, and an Intelligence Bureau staff.
It is one of the most severe terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's recent history.
Manhunt
Manhunt launched
Following the terror attack, a manhunt was launched to find the five to six terrorists who emerged from the pine woods and opened fire with AK-47s on unsuspecting visitors in the Baisaran meadow.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also announced a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for anyone with verifiable information about the terrorists involved.