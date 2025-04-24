Pakistani government's X account withheld in India
What's the story
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the government of Pakistan has been withheld in India following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives (25 Indians and one Nepali).
The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy group, had taken responsibility for the attack.
TRF, which is believed to be funded by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, is seen as a proxy for LeT founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
MEITY
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology requests X
After the terror attack, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked social media site X to block the official account of the Government of Pakistan in India.
The account has been suspended and is no longer available to Indians.
However, the official accounts of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other ministers are still visible in India.
Fallout
Diplomatic fallout and security concerns
The account suspension came after India took decisive measures, including expelling Pakistani military attachés and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."
India has also announced that any SVES visas issued in the past are deemed canceled, and any Pakistani national currently in India on an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave.
Further, India has summoned Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi.