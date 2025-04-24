What's the story

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the government of Pakistan has been withheld in India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed 26 lives (25 Indians and one Nepali).

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) proxy group, had taken responsibility for the attack.

TRF, which is believed to be funded by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, is seen as a proxy for LeT founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.