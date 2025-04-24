India declares Pakistani diplomats 'Persona Non Grata,' summons top envoy
India has summoned Saad Ahmad Warraich, Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi, and given a formal Persona Non Grata note to military diplomats at the Pakistani High Commission, ANI reported, citing sources.
This comes after a terrorist attack on Tuesday that left 26 dead and many tourists injured in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi leads CCS meeting on security
PM Narendra Modi , who cut his Saudi Arabia trip short after the attack, chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting that continued for over two hours on Wednesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were present.
After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared Persona Non Grata.
Persona non grata status for Pakistani military diplomats
They have been given a week to leave India.
India will also withdraw its own Defense/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, effectively annulling these posts in both countries' respective High Commissions.
"Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," he added.
Closure of Attari Integrated Check Post
Misri also announced that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be shut with immediate effect.
He said those who have crossed over with valid endorsements can return through that route before May 1, 2025.
Other measures taken include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."
Misri also announced Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India on SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.
Further reductions in high commissions' strength
Any SVES visas issued in the past are deemed canceled, and any Pakistani national currently in India on an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave.
Misri stated that more cuts, to be enforced by May 1, 2025, would also reduce the total strength of the high commissions from 55 to 30.
He added the CCS had reviewed the overall security situation and had directed all forces to remain on high alert.