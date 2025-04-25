'We'll come back to you': US official ignores Pakistani journalist
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday dodged a question by a Pakistani journalist on the India-Pakistan border tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
When the journalist tried to raise the issue during a briefing, Bruce stuck to her guns of not saying anything more on it.
"I am not going to be remarking on it...I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more," Bruce responded.
US stands with India against terrorism
Bruce reiterated that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had made it clear that the US stands firmly with India, condemning all forms of terrorism.
She condoled the loss of lives in the attack and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
"We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured," Bruce said.
Trump offers condolences to Modi
After the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, US President Trump contacted Indian PM Narendra Modi and offered condolences to the victims.
Modi thanked Trump for the support and reiterated India's resolve to bring the perpetrators and their supporters of this "cowardly and heinous terrorist attack" to justice.
On Thursday, Modi asserted that "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers...till the end of the Earth."
India announces measures against Pakistan after Pahalgam attack
In retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Baisaran, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir, India has announced several punitive measures against Pakistan.
These include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties.
Additionally, all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 have been revoked, and Indian nationals residing in Pakistan have been advised to return home promptly.