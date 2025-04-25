What's the story

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday dodged a question by a Pakistani journalist on the India-Pakistan border tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

When the journalist tried to raise the issue during a briefing, Bruce stuck to her guns of not saying anything more on it.

"I am not going to be remarking on it...I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more," Bruce responded.