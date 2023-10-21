US, UK back Canada in diplomatic dispute with India

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:17 am Oct 21, 202311:17 am

The United States and United Kingdom have expressed concern after India insisted on reducing Canadian diplomatic presence

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have voiced concerns over India's insistence that Canada reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, per Reuters. This comes a day after Canada withdrew its 41 diplomats from India amid tensions over the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The US State Department and British Foreign Office have urged India to collaborate with Canada in the murder inquiry rather than demanding a decrease in Canadian diplomatic presence.

Why does this story matter?

India had previously asked Canada to cut its diplomatic representation in New Delhi, citing parity in mutual diplomatic presence and "interference of Canadian diplomats" in India's internal affairs. The India-Canada relationship nosedived after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of "orchestrating Nijjar's killing," prompting both nations to remove one of their respective diplomats. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled Trudeau aside during the G20 Summit in New Delhi and expressed strong concern over the Khalistani issue.

US, UK urge India to uphold Vienna Convention

Referring to the dispute, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, "We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada's diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation." Britain's Foreign Office also reportedly disagreed with India's decision which resulted in Canadian diplomats' departure. Both the US and UK reportedly expect India to fulfill its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including respecting the privileges and immunities granted to Canada's diplomats.

India rejects claims of violating international law

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed suggestions that implementing diplomatic parity constitutes a breach of international norms. "We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," it asserted. On Thursday, Canada recalled 41 diplomats from India, leaving only 21 Canadian diplomats and their families with diplomatic status. Consequently, Canada temporarily halted in-person operations at consulates in various Indian cities and cautioned about potential visa processing delays.

Canada alleges India's involvement in Sikh separatist's murder

Canada has accused India of playing a role in the assassination of Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb in June. However, India refuted these claims, labeling them politically motivated. Trudeau mentioned that intelligence agencies are examining "credible allegations" surrounding Nijjar's murder on Canadian territory, which India vehemently denies. Canadian federal law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the case and have requested India's cooperation.