Canada hasn't responded to Interpol notices against Khalistani leaders: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 21, 2023 | 10:56 am 3 min read

Despite Interpol reportedly issuing notices against numerous Khalistani gangsters based in Canada, the Canadian authorities have yet to take action. As per reports, the Punjab Police requested Canadian officials in 2022 for the extradition of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar before he was assassinated in June outside a gurdwara in British Columbia by unknown assailants.

Why does this story matter?

This report comes after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged India's role in Nijjar's killing, triggering a diplomatic row. Experts claim that the accusation might sour bilateral ties between the nations, which are currently at an all-time low over pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. During the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly "scolded" Trudeau over "anti-Indian" agitations in Canada by Sikh separatists.

Details on Interpol's red, blue notices to Canadian authorities

According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, Interpol has issued "red notices" against top separatist gangsters like Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, Gurpreet Singh, Dala, Landa, Malkit Singh Fauji, and Gurjit Singh Cheema, among others. Informal "blue notices" have also been reportedly issued against several other Canada-based Khalistani gangsters.

Over 20 Canada-based gangsters wanted by Indian agencies

Furthermore, similar extradition requests against Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and Babbar Khalsa International leader Lakhbir Singh Landa are allegedly also in the pipeline after a charge sheet was filed against them by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July. Notably, 21 Canada-based gangsters are wanted by Indian agencies, and their details have been shared with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on several occasions over the past year.

Top official flags inaction from Canada

"We have a proper coordination mechanism and regular information exchange with the Canadian police. But credible action is not taken by them despite the Canadian law clearly stating that its soil cannot be used for any criminal activity anywhere in the world," a senior Indian official told HT. "Canadian authorities are in fact yet to act against several suspects involved in the June 1985 Kanishka bombing (Air India flight 182) in which 329 people were killed," the official added.

Sikhs for Justice's recent threat to Hindus in Canada

Earlier this week, the banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) allegedly threatened Hindus living in Canada and urged them to leave the country over their support for India. In a video message, SFJ chief and pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asked all Canadian Sikhs to vote on October 29 for a "Khalistan referendum" in Vancouver.

MEA's response to Canada

In response to Tradeau's claim that the Indian government was involved in Nijjar's killing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier called it "absurd and motivated." It also asked the Government of Canada to take immediate and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating on Canadian soil. Notably, there are 230,000 Indian students and 700,000 non-resident Indians in Canada, per the Indian High Commission's website in Ottawa.

