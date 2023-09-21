Khalistani gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 21, 2023 | 11:19 am 1 min read

Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Khalistani terrorist and member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Sukhdool Singh, aka Sukha Duneke, was reportedly killed in an inter-gang rivalry in Canada on Wednesday night. According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, unconfirmed sources revealed that the Khalistani terrorist was killed in Winnipeg. He was a close associate of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala.

Duneke's death comes amid row over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Duneke's alleged killing comes amid an ongoing diplomatic row between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the Indian government's role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year in Canada. As per NDTV, the supremo of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was killed outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18.

