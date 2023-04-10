India
Khalistani preacher Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Punjab
Apr 10, 2023, 02:37 pm 1 min read
Fugitive Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide, Papalpreet Singh, has been arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. He was held in a joint operation by units of the Punjab Police and Delhi Police's special cell. He has reportedly been called Singh's mentor while he claims to be a journalist. Singh, on the other hand, is still at large.
Why does this story matter?
- The duo has been engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the police since last month after a manhunt was launched to nab them.
- Singh seeks to revive the Khalistan movement led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s, which was crushed by the government.
- They accuse the Indian government of carrying out historical injustices against Sikhs and Punjab.
