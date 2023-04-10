India

Khalistani preacher Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested in Punjab

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 10, 2023, 02:37 pm 1 min read

Fugitive Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide, Papalpreet Singh, has been arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. He was held in a joint operation by units of the Punjab Police and Delhi Police's special cell. He has reportedly been called Singh's mentor while he claims to be a journalist. Singh, on the other hand, is still at large.

Why does this story matter?

The duo has been engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the police since last month after a manhunt was launched to nab them.

Singh seeks to revive the Khalistan movement led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s, which was crushed by the government.

They accuse the Indian government of carrying out historical injustices against Sikhs and Punjab.