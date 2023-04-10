India

Jamshedpur: Riot police deployed after clash over Ram Navami flag

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 10, 2023, 12:48 pm 3 min read

Riot control police were deployed in Jamshedpur following clashes over the alleged desecration of a Ram Navami flag

Riot control police have been deployed and mobile internet has been temporarily suspended in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Monday following clashes over the alleged desecration of a Ram Navami flag on Saturday. Prohibitory orders were imposed after brick-batting and arson in Shashtri Nagar on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the police fired teargas shells to disperse the mob after two shops and an autorickshaw were set ablaze.

Why does this story matter?

Several violent communal clashes occurred in the country over the last week during Ram Navami celebrations. Similar violent incidents were also reported during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in at least 10 states last year.

Notably, the incidents of violence followed a pattern as religious processions moved through areas dominated by other communities while playing high-decibel communally charged music.

Situation under control, RAF company deployed: Police

Jamshedpur police chief Prabhat Kumar said that the situation in the city was under control. A company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed while the riot police conducted a flag march in the area on Monday morning. Meanwhile, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaya Jadhav urged citizens to maintain peace, saying that some anti-social elements were attempting to sow discord.

Plastic bag containing meat allegedly found tied to flag

The issue reportedly flared up when some youths who had gone to take down a Mahaviri flag tied to a lamp post on the occasion of Ram Navami on Saturday evening allegedly found a plastic bag containing meat tied to a flag. Soon, residents of the area took to the streets and burned tires, demanding action against the perpetrators.

VHP, Bajrang Dal members joined protests

They threatened to scale up the protests if action wasn't taken within 24 hours. Several members, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, joined the protest demanding the removal of meat shops from city squares. The gathering was dispersed after the police pacified them.

Bandh called in Jamshedpur ahead of Ram Navami

Last month, ahead of Ram Navami, the Central Ramanavami Akhara Committee (CRAC), led by a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, called for a Jamshedpur bandh against the police seizure of Sri Bal Mandir's truck and trailer with music system belonging to Sri Bal Mandir but eventually withdrew. In Hazaribagh district, Ram Navami procession members attacked police when asked to stop playing loud music.

Cow slaughter issue conspired by Hindu Mahasabha office-bearers: UP Police

Amid the communal unrest, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested two people and were looking for seven more, including four Hindu Mahasabha members, for allegedly conspiring to frame four Muslim men on cow slaughter charges in Agra's Etmaddaula. The police named Hindu Mahasabha's national spokesperson, Sanjay Jat, as the main conspirator and said that the accused has old enmity with those framed.