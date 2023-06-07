World

NYC sees world's worst air quality, thanks to Canada wildfires

NYC sees world's worst air quality, thanks to Canada wildfires

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 12:50 pm 3 min read

NYC's Air Quality Index topped 200

Canada's Environment Department on Tuesday issued its strongest warning for the capital city of Ottawa, deeming its air quality a "very high risk" to people's health, reported the BBC. This came as the country has been witnessing raging wildfires in the major cities of Ontario and Quebec provinces. Notably, Canada's wildfire smoke has also become "unhealthy" for the United States (US).

Watch: Wildfires in Canadian provinces

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches US

The Canadian Environment Department also classified the air quality of Toronto and its surrounding areas as "high risk." According to reports, much of the smoke is coming from Quebec, where 160 fires are burning. The smoke has reached as far as US's New York City and Connecticut and has deteriorated their air quality to "unhealthy" levels, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

NYC reports world's worst air quality

According to The Spectator Index, New York City had the worst air quality of any major city across the world on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, as many as 10 school districts in the central part of New York state canceled outdoor events and activities due to the surge in smoke. Meanwhile, residents complained of shortness of breath and a thick cover of smoke.

Watch: Thick smoke covers New York

Air quality 'very unhealthy' in many parts of US

The EPA's air quality advisories also stretch as far as Boston, Pittsburgh, and Washington DC. Moreover, the Air Quality Index in parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and New England has topped 200, translating to conditions that are "very unhealthy for everyone." The citizens have been advised to avoid the smoke, as the air poses health risks, especially to people with underlying medical issues.

Canada on path to witnessing worst wildfires on record

According to the BBC, worsening air quality has forced the Atikamekw community of Opitciwan, north of Montreal, Quebec, to flee the smoke. On Monday, officials warned that Canada may see the largest wildfires yet this summer. The fires across Canada have already burned more than 3.3 million hectares (8 million acres) of land, forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

Wildfire smoke can cause cancer, respiratory diseases

According to health experts, the immediate effects of wildfire smoke include shortness of breath, an elevated pulse, chest pain, or inflammation in the eyes, nose, and throat. Meanwhile, long-term health conditions include cancer and lung diseases. Prolonged exposure to smoke can also harm pregnant women and their unborn children. One must wear an N95 mask outside to reduce these risks.