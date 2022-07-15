Inspirational

Canada: Joggler breaks Guinness World Record running with three objects

Canada: Joggler breaks Guinness World Record running with three objects

Written by Sneha Das Jul 15, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Canadian athlete breaks record after joggling 10 kilometers in 34 minutes and 47 seconds. (Photo credit: Twitter @JohnPompliano)

You must be aware of jogging, but have you ever heard of joggling? Well, joggling is a competitive sport that requires one to juggle a set of three or more objects while jogging! A Canadian runner unofficially broke a Guinness World Record after joggling for 10 kilometers in 34 minutes and 47 seconds. Michael Bergeron of Canada's Prince Edward Island juggled three objects.

Record Bergeron previously tried to break the record in 2018

Bergeron had beaten the current record of 36 minutes and 27 seconds with his fastest 10 kilometers joggling in 34 minutes and 47 seconds. He had previously tried to break the record in 2018 and had successfully finished with a time of 35 minutes and 36 seconds. However, a technicality led to the disqualification of his run. But this time his attempt paid off.

Exhausted but happy I feel exhausted but super happy: Bergeron

"I broke the record by 1:40 so it feels pretty good. Now, I just hope Guinness recognizes it because it's on a certified track," Bergeron told SaltWire. "I feel exhausted, my feet are hurting, but super happy," Bergeron added. Bergeron's wife, Jennie Orr, and fellow runners Vincent Merriam and Mike Peterson were tracking his lap times standing in the infield.

Support Around 15 different running groups were supporting Bergeron's attempt: Peterson

"It's pretty exciting," said Orr. "I was with him the last time he tried this - the course wasn't certified, so he was a bit upset about that, so he's really excited to go after it today. And he's got this 100 percent. I have no doubts," she added. Peterson said that 15 different running groups represented in stands were all supporting Bergeron's attempt.

Competition Bergeron is a really easy guy to run with: Peterson

"Michael... is very fluid and just runs with everybody. He's just a really easy guy to like and run with," Peterson said. "Great enthusiasm," Merriam added. Bergeron was competing with runners Jack Roberts and Dan Maguire on the UPEI Alumni Canada Games Place. "He was looking for a good, quick first half," said Roberts, afterward. "He closed really well," he added.

Information He also holds the record for 2018 fastest half marathon

In 2018, Bergeron had broken the world record for the fastest half marathon while juggling three objects. The record was broken in October 2018 at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. The total time of his half marathon was one hour and 17 minutes.