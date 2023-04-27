World

US: Pennsylvania recognizes Diwali as official holiday

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 (Representational image)

The Pennsylvania state of the United States (US) declared the Hindu festival of Diwali as an official holiday on Wednesday. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Senator Nikil Saval said, "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter."

Nearly 200,000 South Asians live in Pennsylvania

According to reports, the bill to recognize the festival as an official holiday was introduced by Saval and Senator Greg Rothman in February this year. Pennsylvania's current South Asian population is nearly 200,000, many of whom celebrate the festival of lights, reported My Twin Tiers. In 2021, the US government introduced the Diwali Day Act to declare the festival a federal holiday.