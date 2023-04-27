World

US: Joe Biden caught with cheat sheets detailing reporter's question

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 27, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

US President Joe Biden caught with cheat sheets at press conference

United States (US) President Joe Biden has landed in a fresh controversy after he was spotted with cheat sheets during a press conference at the White House. Biden was spotted with a pre-written question from a reporter during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, while the two leaders spoke about North Korea's growing nuclear threats.

Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time Biden has been caught relying on detailed cheat sheets.

In March 2022, the 80-year-old was photographed carrying a cheat sheet containing talking points about his remarks on Vladimir Putin.

Biden had come under fire the previous week for saying "this man can't stay in power," which many interpreted as the US favoring a regime change in Russia.

Details on Biden's cheat sheet

According to the news outlet Fox News, the US president was photographed with a small cheat sheet in his hand, suggesting that he had advanced knowledge of the question from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian. Furthermore, the small sheet of paper had a photograph of the journalist and the pronunciation breakdown of her surname.

Here's what was written on cheat sheet

In the photos that surfaced on social media, "Question #1" can be seen handwritten at the top of the cheat sheet, implying that the 80-year-old president should call on Subramanian first at the end of his comments. The question on the sheet also read, "How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?"

Twitter post showing Biden's 'cheat sheet'

Possible impact on Biden's 2024 presidential run

The latest development comes only days after Biden launched his official campaign for the 2024 presidential polls on Tuesday. Biden had revealed the news in a video that began with the word "freedom." Furthermore, the 80-year-old also emphasized that the most important issues for the upcoming polls are voting rights, social safety net, and abortion rights for Americans.

Republicans bash 'out of touch' Biden's White House run

As expected, Republicans were quick to target Biden by calling him "out of touch" for announcing his Oval Office run. Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman, stated, "If voters let Biden' finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off."