World

6 killed in Nashville school shooting, Biden calls it 'heartbreaking'

6 killed in Nashville school shooting, Biden calls it 'heartbreaking'

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

The children killed in the shooting were all aged nine or under

Six people, including three children, were killed after a 28-year-old former student opened fire at a school in Nashville, United States, on Monday, reported BBC. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the alleged shooter, who identified as transgender, died after a confrontation with police. This was the country's 129th mass shooting in 2023, as per Gun Violence Archive data.

Shooter planned the attack, had 3 guns

The assailant, Audrey Hale, reportedly planned the attack and entered the Covenant School by firing through one of the doors, which was locked. Hale had three guns, including a semi-automatic rifle, the police said. The children killed in the shooting were all aged nine or under. The other victims were school staff, one of whom was 60 years old and two others were 61.

Police officer was injured during confrontation

According to the police, they received the first call on the shooting incident at 10.13 am local time. As the force arrived, the suspect moved from the ground floor and fired at the personnel from the second floor. During the confrontation, one police officer sustained injuries, and Hale was shot dead at 10.27 am. The police also discovered Hale's car parked nearby the school.

Parents left devastated, children traumatized after shooting

According to reports, the school teaches 200 students from three years old to up to 12 years. After the incident, the parents gathered at a church to be reunited with their children. One mother told the BBC that her son had been left traumatized by the attack. "I think he's doing better now that he knows that the shooter is dead," she said.

Joe Biden calls the attack 'heartbreaking'

Soon after the incident, President Joe Biden described the school shooting as "a family's worst nightmare" while speaking at a summit. Stressing on passing gun control laws, Biden said, "We've to do more to stop gun violence." According to Education Week, there have been 12 school shootings in 2023 that resulted in injuries or deaths in the US until the end of last week.