US: Joe Biden announces his 2024 presidential run

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 25, 2023, 03:54 pm 1 min read

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially launched his campaign for the presidential election in 2024. He released a three-minute video announcing the same which opens with the word 'Freedom'. Biden said like every generation, this is the current generation's chance to defend democracy. He said that the most important issues for the upcoming election are abortion rights, voting rights, and social safety net.

This is not the time to be complacent: Biden

Why does this story matter?

Biden is the US's 46th President and a veteran Democrat, who unseated Donald Trump in November 2020.

Trump has expressed willingness to run for president again but he is facing multiple lawsuits. If convicted, his political career could be cut short.

After Biden was announced as the winner, Republican supporters attacked Capitol Hill in January 2021 to retain Trump as the president.