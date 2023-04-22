World

Taliban prohibits women from taking part in Eid celebrations

Apr 22, 2023

In February, Taliban banned contraceptives in two main cities of Afghanistan (Representational image)

In yet another harsh decision against women, the Taliban banned women from attending Eid celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan— Baghlan and Takhar, ANI reported, quoting Khaama Press. Per the report, the authorities in both provinces ordered women not to go outside in groups during the days of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, apart from these two provinces, no other provinces have issued the directives.

Taliban took several decisions against women since 2021

Notably, the decision follows another notice issued in the Herat region earlier this month, which prohibited women and families from dining in establishments with outdoor spaces. Since coming to power in 2021, the Taliban has banned higher education for girls, forced women out of jobs, and restricted their movement outside of their homes. In February, it banned contraceptives in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif.