World's climate crisis success will partly depend on India: US

This US official believes India is key to solving world's climate crisis

The world's success in battling the climate crisis will partly depend on decisions taken by India, according to a senior official of the United States (US). US diplomat and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu reportedly made these remarks in an interview with PTI and pledged to work closely with India and other nations to achieve the ambitious goals.

How India might help shape future of climate crisis

During the recent interview with PTI, the senior US official also stated that America is determined to back the efforts through financing and technology. "I would say none (of the issues) is more important than the climate crisis. The success of the world in facing the climate crisis will in part depend on decisions taken by India," said Lu.

India's ability to lead green energy is key, says Lu

Lu also stated that he believes the planet's future depends on India's ability to pioneer its way in the green energy sector. "I love some of the things that leading industrialists in India are saying today, which is that India will not only produce enough green energy for itself, India wants to be the biggest green energy exporter for the world," he said.

Lu talks about PM Modi's ambitious energy transition goal

While referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious energy transition goal, he stated, "And we have so much respect for the Prime Minister's pledge to create 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity in India by 2030." Lu also conveyed his confidence in how working together will not only better the ties between nations but also help reach the climate targets.

US and India's long-standing ties in the energy sector

Both the US and India have shared strong bilateral ties in the energy sector for a long time now. In April 2021, both nations announced the launch of the "US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership," with two different tracks, the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) and the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP).