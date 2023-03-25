World

San Francisco: Indian-Americans rally against pro-Khalistan attack on Indian consulate

San Francisco: Indian-Americans rally against pro-Khalistan attack on Indian consulate

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 25, 2023, 01:03 pm 1 min read

The crowd waved the tricolor in solidarity with India (Photo credit: Twitter/@Himansh256370)

Days after a pro-Khalistan attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, United States, scores of Indian-Americans gathered outside the building to hold a peace rally on Friday. According to reports, the crowd waved the tricolor and chanted "Vande Mataram" in solidarity with India. They also condemned the acts of violence by Khalistan supporters, who were also reportedly present there in small numbers.

Watch: Indians chant 'Vande Mataram' outside consulate in San Francisco

MEA asks US to prevent pro-Khalistan attacks

Earlier on Sunday, protesters shouting pro-Khalistan slogans broke open the security barriers and installed two Khalistani flags inside the consulate premises. The protest was organized following the arrests of self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aides by the Punjab Police in India. Following the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked the United States government to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents.