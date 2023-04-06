India

India elected to UN's highest statistical commission for 4-year term

India elected to UN's highest statistical commission for 4-year term

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 06, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

India elected to highest UN statistical body for four year period

In a significant development, India was elected overwhelmingly to the United Nations (UN) Statistical Commission for a period of four years in a "competitive" election on Wednesday. While India bagged 46 out of 53 votes, a second candidate is yet to be determined between China and South Korea. Later, the balloting process will resume for electing the remaining Asia-Pacific States member.

Why does this story matter?

The UN Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest-level body of the global statistical system, connecting chief statisticians from member states around the world.

India was elected by secret ballot, while Sierra Leone, Argentina, Slovenia, the United Republic of Tanzania, Ukraine, and the United States (US) were elected by acclamation for a four-year office term starting January 1, 2024.

Congrats Team India: Jaishankar reacts to India's election

Confirming this major development, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar took to Twitter on Wednesday night and wrote, "India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024!" "Congrats Team India at United Nations, New York for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," added the EAM.

Jaishankar brags about India's 'expertise'

In another post, the minister stated that the country's expertise in the fields of diversity, demography, and statistics are the major reasons behind its earning a seat on the Statistical Commission of the UN. "India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission," Jaishankar further wrote.

Twitter post by the EAM

All you need to know about UN Statistical Commission

The UN Statistical Commission is the highest decision-making body for international statistical activities, accountable for setting statistical standards and developing methods and concepts, including their implementation at international and national levels. The Commission is made up of 24 United Nations member countries chosen by the UN Economic and Social Council on the basis of equitable geographical distribution.

Details on UN Statistical Commission member countries

The Commission has seven members from Western European and other States, five from African States, four from Eastern European States, four from Asia-Pacific States, and four from Latin American and Caribbean States. It supervises the work of the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD) and is a Functional Commission of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.